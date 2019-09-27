16 killed, five injured in Bolero-minibus collision in Rajasthan

At least 16 people were killed and five others injured after a collision between two vehicles near here on Friday, police said. The accident occurred when a tyre of a minibus burst and it collided head-on with a Bolero, Station House Officer, Balesar police station, Devendra said.

"Sixteen people died and five others were injured in the accident," he said. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, he added.

