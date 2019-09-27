Rural youths should also explore entrepreneurship in villages: Tomar

Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said youths from rural areas should also explore entrepreneurship opportunities in villages rather than just focusing on getting a job. Speaking at the Rural Innovators Startup Conclave organised here by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), the minister said it is important to provide entrepreneurship opportunities to the youths from villages in their nearby areas.

"The government has taken many steps to make entrepreneurship viable in rural areas. But for a large section of people, employment means only job and (they) don't consider entrepreneurship or becoming self-employed. This mindset needs to change,” he said. The Modi government is promoting and backing entrepreneurship, especially among youths, Tomar said, adding that the youths from village background should make most of this opportunity.

"With the development of rural areas comes development of the country," he said. Complimenting the more than 100 youngsters who came with their innovations and startups at the conclave, the minister said agriculture and rural development sectors need innovative ideas.

Speaking at the conclave, NIRDPR Director General W R Reddy said encouraging rural innovators and startups is a priority for the agency, which has a single-minded devotion to improve the lives of people in rural India. This conclave brings together various stakeholders of the entrepreneurial ecosystem under one roof, which will help rural startups and innovators to get the exposure and funding.

The conclave is being attended by representatives from government departments supporting incubation, business developers, venture capitalists and angel investors, among others.

