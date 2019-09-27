International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Man electrocuted to death in Bihar

PTI Nawada
Updated: 27-09-2019 18:25 IST
Man electrocuted to death in Bihar

A 30-year-old man was electrocuted to death in Bihar's Nawada district on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Upendra Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nardiganj police station, Dipak Kumar, said.

The incident happened at Sadar Bazar Chowk in Nadirganj when the man was stealing electricity from an overhead power line near his ration shop, the police officer said. The body has been sent to sadar hospital for post- mortem examination, the SHO added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019