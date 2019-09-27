Man electrocuted to death in Bihar

A 30-year-old man was electrocuted to death in Bihar's Nawada district on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Upendra Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nardiganj police station, Dipak Kumar, said.

The incident happened at Sadar Bazar Chowk in Nadirganj when the man was stealing electricity from an overhead power line near his ration shop, the police officer said. The body has been sent to sadar hospital for post- mortem examination, the SHO added..

