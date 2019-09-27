International Development News
Maharashtra: 18 dead, 7 missing as heavy rains, flood wreak havoc in Pune

The death toll due to heavy rains and floods in Pune has mounted to 18 after four bodies were recovered on Friday. Seven are still missing.

ANI Pune (Maharashtra)
Updated: 27-09-2019 18:58 IST
NDRF team engaged in rescue work. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to heavy rains and floods in Pune has mounted to 18 after four bodies were recovered on Friday. Seven are still missing. Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram had declared a holiday in schools and colleges of Pune city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli Tehsils for Thursday.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to carry out the rescue operations. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the weather in Pune is likely to remain cloudy with light rain for the next week. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
