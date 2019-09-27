Minor reshuffle of IPS officers in AP Amaravati (AP), Sep 27 (PTI): In a minor reshuffle of IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh, P V Sunil Kumar was on Friday posted as the chief of state Crime Investigation Department. Incumbent Amit Garg has been transferred as chairman of the State-Level Police Recruitment Board in existing vacancy, according to orders issued by Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam Eight other IPS officers have been given new postings.

Two officers on wait were also given fresh assignments but three others, who were transferred out about four months ago, have been left without a posting even in this round. Another IPS officer who returned to the state cadre after completion of central deputation was also left out of the postings.

Director General of Police-rank officer A B Venkateswara Rao, who served as the Intelligence chief during the previous government, is yet to be given a fresh posting though he was transferred out on May 30. Others who continue to remain on wait include Manish Kumar Sinha (IGP rank), Ghattamaneni Srinivas (DIG rank) and Koya Praveen (SP).

IGP-rank officer K Venkateswara Rao has been posted as Joint Director of Vigilance and Security in the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh. Ch V Appala Naidu, posted as Chittoor district SP in June, has been transferred on Friday and posted as SP of Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) that looks after the security of VIPs.

S Senthil Kumar, the incumbent in ISW, has been posted to Chittoor in Naidus place. Guntur Rural SP R Jayalakshmi has been relieved of her charge on Friday following her appointment as CBI SP on central deputation.

K K N Anburajan has been posted as SP of Kadapa, home district of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the incumbent Abhishek Mohanty proceeded on leave. Bhaskar Bhushan and S V Rajasekhara Babu, who have been on wait for over three months now, were posted as Assistant Inspectors General, Administration and Law and Order respectively, in the DGPs office.

Vikrant Patil has been posted as DCP-2 in Vijayawada city while Gaja Rao Bhupal has been posted as SP, Tirupati Urban..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)