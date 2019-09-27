Mumbai: 4 held for tampering autorickshaw meters

Four people were arrested on Friday for allegedly tampering electronic meters of autorickshaws to over-charge passengers, police said. Acting on a tip-of, Unit IX of Crime Branch detained four autorickshaw drivers in the northern suburb of Borivali, an official said.

"We took the four autorickshaws to the Regional Transport Office. Checks found that meters of all four vehicles were tampered. The circuits that made the meter run faster were placed below the driver's seat," he said. The four men have been charged with cheating under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act, he added..

