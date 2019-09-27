Purse stolen from the car of Additional Sessions Judge in Okhla

Two men on motorcycle allegedly stole a purse from the car of Additional Sessions Judge posted at Delhi’s Saket Court, police said on Friday. The act is suspected to be carried out by the members of Thak Thak gang, they said.

The incident occurred at South East Delhi’s Okhla area on Tuesday night, the police said. According to police, the Additional Sessions Judge was going towards Saket Court Judge residential complex from Okhla Phase-1 in her car, when two bike-borne men started following her.

When she reached near Sarita Vihar underpass, the men on bike signalled her that the rear side of the vehicle was broken, however, she kept driving the car. When she stopped her vehicle at red light on Maa Ananda Mayee Marg in Okhla area, the accused broke the window of the car and took away the purse which had ATM cards and some money in it, a senior police official said. A case has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

The Thak Thak gang keeps lurking near busy inter-sections, bridges and even near less frequented places and they strike when those in the vehicles are distracted by their claims. As soon as the car driver steps out, the other member of the gang would quickly take out valuables from inside the car and would disappear, police said.

