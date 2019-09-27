Officials transferred on EC's directions in poll-bound Maha

Ahead of the Maharashtra state Assembly elections, Nagpur district collector Ashwin Mudgal was transferred and appointed as additional divisional commissioner of Nagpur on Friday. As per the direction of the Election Commission of India, Additional Chief Secretary (services) Sitaram Kunte transferred Mudgal, an official release said.

Additional commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation R H Thakre was transferred and appointed as Collector of Nagpur, replacing Mudgal. Additional divisional commissioner of Nagpur M J Pradeep Chandran was transferred and appointed as Collector of Bhandara district.

Incumbent Bhandara collector Naresh Gite was sent on forced leave, sources said. Gite had taken charge as Bhandara collector less than three months ago.

