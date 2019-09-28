SSB seizes heroin worth Rs 1.5cr in Bihar

A team of Sashastra Seema Bal has seized 1.5 kilogram heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore from Bihar's West Champaran district and arrested a person in connection with it, a SSB official said on Friday. The contraband was recovered from the possession Stephen Khadiya (39), a resident of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal, the Inspector of SSB's 21st battalion, Sunit Kumar, said.

The SSB team arrested the smuggler from the premises of Nardevi temple, located in the Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve (VTR), under the jurisdiction of Valmikinagar police station, Kumar said. The seized item has been confirmed as heroin in the narcotics drug detection kit test, he said, adding that the value of the seized heroin is estimated to be around Rs 1.5 crore in the international market.

The man has been handed over to the police after preliminary interrogation, the SSB inspector said. An FIR has been lodged against Khadiya under relevant sections, the Station House Officer of Valmikinagar police station, Jai Prakash Singh, said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)