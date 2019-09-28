India lot better than its reputation: Danish-soldier-turned-writer

A group of award-winning European authors has praised India for its rich diversity and warn hospitality, with a Danish-soldier-turned-writer saying that the country is lot better than its reputation. The writers, who converged here for the 5th edition of a literary festival 'Long Night of Literatures', provided an opportunity for the literary enthusiasts to interact with them at the Instituto Cervantes.

The literary gathering featuring authors from different European countries such as Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Turkey enabled the audience to experience a rich mix of European writings and languages. Among the writers who attended the event celebrating the linguistic and cultural diversity of Europe were Anne-Cathrine Riebnitzsky from Denmark; Ciler Ilhan of Turkey who lives in the Netherlands; Emmi Itaranta from Finland; Judit Hidas from Hungary and Blanca Riestra from Spain.

Denmark's award-winning novelist and lecturer Riebnitzsky, who has served as a Captain in war-torn Afghanistan before becoming a writer, said that India is a lot better country than its reputation. "I don't know whether it is good or bad news, but yes it has been a pleasant experience. I have only been here for a few days but I have really enjoyed it and the enjoyment started at the time when I was collecting my visa at the Indian Embassy in Copenhagen.

"That's the first impression you get about a country. Everybody was smiling and trying to help me. It was just wonderful. They were very smiling and welcoming... that is a good experience," she said. "It was a little bit embarrassing for me because Danish people are very direct, sometimes so direct and honest that they come across as impolite," Riebnitzsky added, detailing her first visit to India.

After serving in Danish Army, she began her career as a writer and so far has penned four novels and two non-fiction books -- Smaragd Sliberen, The Hours Season and the Silence, Current Young, The Stolen Way, With Bow and Arrow - Hunting Stories and The Women's War. One of her prestigious awards include The Golden Laurels in 2013.

Riebnitzsky said she looks forward to introduce her works to the Indian audience in the coming years. Turkey's Ciler Ilhan, who lives in the Netherlands, said that she was amazed by the rich diversity and rich culture of India.

Her first book Rüya Tacirleri Odasi (Chamber of Dream Merchants, Artemis, 2006) is a collection of short stories that allude to one another. Ilhan's second book Sürgün (Exile, 2010), which won the 2011 European Union Prize for Literature, has been translated into 27 languages including English, Hindi and Malayalam.

Famous Hungarian writer and journalist Judit, who was awarded as The Best Freelance Mother of the Year, 2018, is working on a novel about a single mother and her struggles in life. Her literary works include Happiness Ten Thousand Miles Away which is a chain of short stories; Wound; Motherless generation and Hotel Havanna.

Judit, who is visiting India for the first time, said she visited Varanasi and interacted with women about their lifestyle, challenges, and struggles. "My experience in India has been very pleasant. The women I interacted with were very cooperative and welcoming, and I would like to make an article as to how they form a group and join one another for a particular cause," she said.

Finnish writer Itaranta, who is based in the UK, is working on a novel that is based on a love story in space. Her debut novel 'Memory of Water' which is in Finnish and English, has won the Fantasy and Sci-fi Literary Contest. It has been sold in 21 languages to date.

Itaranta's second novel The City of Woven Streets, 2015 won her the Tampere City Literary Award. Spanish author Riestra Blanca, who has so far penned eight fiction and one poetry, earned her Ph.D. in Spanish literature from France.

Blanca said this is the second time she is visiting India and would love to visit again to explore the vast country. At the event, the European authors read to small, rotating audiences in their native language and then discussed their work and literature in general in English.

