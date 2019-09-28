James's work 'Nireeswaran' bags Vayalar Award

Writer V J James's novel 'Nireeswaran' (Atheist) has been selected for the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Literature Award this year. The novel, revolving around the concepts of God and faith, was among the latest works by the author, who is working as an engineer in the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here.

'Purappadinte Pusthakam', 'Dathapaharam' and 'Chorashatram' were some of the works by James. The award, instituted by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust in memory of poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma, comprises a cash prize of Rs one lakh, a statuette and a citation.

The author would be presented with the honour at a function held here on October 27, the death anniversary of the late Ramavarma, sources in the trust said here..

