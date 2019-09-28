River Ganga crosses danger mark in Ghazipur

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Priyadarshi on Saturday said that due to relentless rains in the state, Ganga river in Ghazipur and Ballia is running above the danger mark. He further informed that the weather warning had already issued warnings about the heavy downpour to collectors in advance.

"We send weather forecast&warning to all the collectors. Today, heavy rains are predicted in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and relatively less rain in Western Uttar Pradesh. Ganga river in Ghazipur and Ballia and a river in Gonda were running above the danger mark," he said. The office of Relief Commissioner (RC) and the IMD is keeping a watch on the continuous rains in the state for the last 24 hours. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also given instructions to the officials to respond promptly to any emergency.

According to the official record, 16 people have died so far in the state in the last 24 hours due to heavy rains. Loss of seven animals and damage to 24 'kucha' have also been reported due to different reasons. (ANI)

