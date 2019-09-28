International Development News
5-year-old boy killed in leopard attack in Guj's Amreli

PTI Ahmedabad
Updated: 28-09-2019 16:12 IST
5-year-old boy killed in leopard attack in Guj's Amreli

A 5-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack on Saturday in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest department official said. The incident took place at around 10:30am in Champathal village when Chirag Katara was playing in a farm, he said.

"Katara is the son of migrant labourers from Dahod district. He was playing in the farm when the leopard dragged him away and mauled him to death," Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Junagadh, Dushyant Vasavada said. He said the village is located in Amreli district's Liliya forest range.

"Cages are being set up at various places in the area to capture the leopard. The child's body was found by villagers," he added..

COUNTRY : India
