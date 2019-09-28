Man killed by Naxals in C'garh

A man was killed allegedly by Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday. As per the preliminary information, the victim, identified as Muchaki Linga, who worked as a 'shikshadoot' (education ambassador), was killed by suspected Naxals at his village Benpalli under Jagargunda police station area, Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.

The district administration has hired local youths as shikshadoot to motivate children to go to schools and also to teach them in the remote Naxal-affected areas. They are given monthly stipend, he said. The incident reportedly took place on Friday, but its details were not known immediately as his relatives are yet to lodge a complaint about it, he said.

However, a team of security personnel has been sent to the spot after being informed about the incident, he added. PTI COR TKP NP NP.

