Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL8 WB-CBI-MUKUL ROY Narada case: BJP leader Mukul Roy appears before CBI Kolkata: BJP leader Mukul Roy on Saturday appeared before the CBI probe team to face questioning in connection with Narada tapes scandal, agency sources said.

CAL9 WB-LD NADDA TMC Reign of terror, jungle raj in Bengal, time over for Mamata govt: Nadda Kolkata: In a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday said she has started a "jungle raj" and let loose a "reign of terror" in the state. CES4 WB-MAMATA-BILLS Manner in which important bills were passed in Parl has hurt federalism: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the manner in which important bills were passed in the Parliament has hurt federalism in the country.

CES5 WB-TANTRIK-ARREST Suspected 'tantrik' arrested for death of boy Nakashipara: A suspected 'tantrik' (occult practitioner) has been arrested following the death of a 10- year-old boy, allegedly due to rituals performed by her, in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said..

