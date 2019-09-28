Man held at IGI with gold worth Rs 18L

An Indian was arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling two silver coloured gold wires worth more than Rs 18 lakh upon his return from the UAE, the Customs officials said on Saturday. The passenger, who landed at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport from Abu Dhabi on Thursday, was intercepted by the Customs officers after he had crossed the green channel.

A personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of the wires, weighing 525 grams having a value of Rs 18,49,764. The passenger accepted to have smuggled gold worth Rs 38,75,696 in his previous visits. Thus, the total value of offending goods comes up to Rs 57,25,460, the officer said.

The gold has seized and the person was booked under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, he added.

