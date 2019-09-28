It's an attack on minorities: PSIDC chairman on Sikh policeman's murder in US

Terming the killing of America's first turbaned Sikh policeman in Texas an attack on the minority community, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC) chairman KK Bawa on Saturday said it is a depressing moment for Sikhs across the world. "We are deeply anguished to learn about Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal's death. He was the man who filled his community with pride. It is a depressing moment for our community. It is an attack on minority," Bawa told ANI.

Demanding strict action in the matter by India's Foreign Ministry, he said: "I appeal to Prime Minister Modi ji that rather than political talks we should take such issues seriously". Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid said: "I am very aggrieved that the first Sikh cop was shot dead in the US. It is the most regretful moment for us. We condemned the incident. I will write to the US government to take action in the case as this is not acceptable."

Dhaliwal died on Friday afternoon in the line of duty during a traffic stop. He was shot by a suspect and was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital in serious condition, where he later died. Dhaliwal is survived by a wife and three children.

In 2015, Dhaliwal made history when the police department allowed him to keep his beard and wear a dastar (turban) while on patrol -- a requirement of the Sikh religion. Sikhs of America organisation called the death of Dhaliwal a "great loss to the Sikh community", adding that he will inspire more youth from the community to join the law enforcement agencies in the US. (ANI)

