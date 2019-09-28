Himachal CM condoles death of Army pilot in Bhutan plane crash Shimla'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday condoled the death of Indian Army pilot Lt Col Rajneesh Parmar in a helicopter crash in Bhutan, an official spokesperson said. The pilot hailed from Nanao village in Sulah area of Kangra district. He was on a routine training flight when the helicopter crashed.

Thakur prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. The Cheetah helicopter of the Army crashed in eastern Bhutan on Friday, killing both the pilots including a Bhutanese Army Captain.

The single-engine helicopter was on its way from Khirmu in Arunanchal Pradesh to Yonphula in Bhutan and went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm, an Army spokesperson said. PTI DJI DPB

