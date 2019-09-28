Cop seeks bribe for not beating robbery accused in lock-up

A police constable from Dahod district of Gujarat was arrested on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 39,500 for not assaulting two cousins in a lock-up, an ACB official said. Katwara police station constable Hardik Baria was held when he was accepting the amount from a relative of the two men who were arrested on September 22 from Bordi village in connection with an alleged robbery case.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official further said Katwara police station sub-inspector, who is also accused of demanding a bribe, is wanted in the case, the official said. Baria had allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 on behalf of the sub-inspector.

