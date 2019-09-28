3 killed, 6 injured as car mows down people in procession

Three women of a family were killed and six others were injured when a speeding car mowed down a group of people in a procession in Tinsukia district of Assam on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred at Thana Charali on Rangagora Road in Tinsukia town where the procession was taken out on the account of Mahalaya.

The driver of the vehicle also beat up a police constable who thwarted his bid to flee, following which he was assaulted by local people injuring him seriously, district Superintendent of Shiladitya Chetia said. The three deceased were identified as Nirmali Barua, Ritamoni Gohain and her daughter Riya Gohain.

The SP said the six injured persons were referred to the Assam Medical College Hospital in neighboring Dibrugarh district. The condition of three of them, including the driver, is stated to be critical.

The police have seized the vehicle, Chetia said. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wished speedy recovery of the injured and directed the traffic authorities to ensure that vehicle drivers follow traffic rules.

