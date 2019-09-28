Odisha gangrape: Bus driver held after woman's fresh claims

A bus driver, accused of being the main culprit by a college student who was allegedly gangraped in Odisha's Kalahandi district nearly two weeks ago, has been arrested, police said on Saturday. The 22-year-old woman had named the bus driver in a fresh allegation on Friday, two days after police arrested nine people in connection with the incident.

He was apprehended on the basis of the woman's latest statement, Kalahandi Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said. Of the nine people held on Wednesday, six, including a juvenile, were booked for raping the woman in a forest near Junagarh on September 14. Three others were arrested for uploading a video of the act on social media.

She claimed that a bus driver, who was known to him, had given her lift in his bike before the incident and he raped her first. "Though nine people have been arrested, the bus driver was not one of them. He is the main accused. He was the first to rape me and the police should arrest him forthwith," she had told local television channels.

The woman, a student of a private nursing college at Junagarh, was allegedly gangraped on the afternoon of September 14 in Jaring forest area. She lodged an FIR late on the night of September 22. She had been to Bhawanipatna for a health checkup on September 14 and was waiting to return to Junagarh, when the bus driver offered her a lift in his motor-cycle.

"On the way, he got several calls on his mobile phone and suddenly slowed down, and virtually stopped the bike near a temple at Banamalipur. Over six persons appeared and dragged me into the forest. The driver raped me first and then the others," the woman had said in her fresh claim..

