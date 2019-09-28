Jammu and Kashmir Police sanctions scholarship for children of martyrs

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday announced sanction of meritorious scholarship of over Rs 3.90 lakh for children of martyrs.

The Jammu and Kashmir informed about the scholarship in a tweet saying, "With an aim to boost the morale of wards of martyrs, retired and serving police personnel, the DGP, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarship of over Rs 3.90 lakh in favour of 62 police wards."

"Scholarship of over Rs 80 lakh have been sanctioned this year so far," the police said in the tweet. (ANI)

