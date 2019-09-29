Police crackdown against illegal visa agencies in Mangaluru

In a crackdown on illegal visa agencies operating in the city and suburbs, police raided seven such unauthorized firms and registered cases against them. The action on Saturday was initiated based on a complaint from a group of people allegedly cheated by some of these agencies functioning without valid approval of the External Affairs ministry, city police commissioner P S Harsha said.

The police had the list of agencies approved by the Union Ministry and action will be taken against other overseas employment firms, he said. Police found seven unauthorized agencies during the raid and registered cases against them for violation of the Immigration Act.

A few other firms were found to be referring people to travel agencies outside the state and they had been told in strict terms that action will be taken if job seekers were misled, the commissioner said. Harsha asked the public to deal only with employment agencies which are recognized by the External Affairs Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)