Rains lashed Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, leading to a dip in temperature.

"Rains have been widespread in Punjab while northern parts of Haryana including Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar received showers," a Meteorological Department official said here.

The MeT has forecast more rains in the two states over the next two days.

