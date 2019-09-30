International Development News
Development News Edition
PTI Pune
Updated: 30-09-2019 12:48 IST
Motorcycle rider killed after car hits him in Maharashtra

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A motorcycle rider was killed after a car hit his two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Monday, police said. The car apparently belonged to a relative of Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant, who is in Mumbai, an official from Barshi police station said.

The car hit the motorcycle around 9 am at an intersection on a state highway near Shelgaon Hole village on the outskirts of Barshi town, located nearly 220 km from here, he said. "The motorcycle rider was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," he said.

After the accident, some angry locals attacked the car and damaged it, he said, adding that heavy police security was deployed on the highway..

COUNTRY : India
