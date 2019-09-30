Delhi: Police conducts combing operation at Rohini Park to curb anti-social activities

The Delhi Police on Monday carried out a combing operation against anti-social elements at Rohini's Japanese Park to curb illegal activities in the area. "In view of the inputs received about anti-social elements in Rohini, a special combing operation code-named Drishyam was launched on September 29. The operation was conducted by a platoon force led by Additional DCP Rohini, Jitendra Meena along with ACP Prashant Vihar and area SHO Inspector," DCP Rohini, SD Mishra said.

The operation was aimed at putting a curb on the activities of anti-social elements for ensuring the safety of citizens, especially women, children and senior citizens. The operation was launched at 6 pm and it concluded at 8 pm during which a total of 40 persons were checked and questioned. 22 suspicious persons were brought to Prashant Vihar police station and detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

DCP Mishra further said that in view of Ramleela arrangements and inputs of movements of anti-social elements, such combing operations will continue further to make people feel safe at public places. (ANI)

