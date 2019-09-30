Five killed as SUV rams into truck in Gujarat

Five people were killed when their SUV rammed into a trailer truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on Monday morning, a police official said. The accident took place around 7.30 am when the SUV (sports utility vehicle) hit the truck from its rear side while trying to overtake it near Mehmedabad on the Expressway, he said.

Five occupants of the SUV, including its driver, were killed in the mishap, he said. The deceased were identified as Pragnesh Joshi (51), Mahendra Chauhan (38), Rignesh Patel (40), Birendra Shah (42), and Rajesh Patel (48).

The bodies were sent to a community health centre in Mehmedabad for postmortem, he added..

