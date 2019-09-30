Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories from the

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 2 pm. CAL 1 JH-PREZ Jharkhand has huge human resources besides minerals: President Ranchi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that Jharkhand possesses not only 40 per cent of the country's minerals but also has substantial human resources.

CAL 2 BH-RAIN Death toll reaches 25 in Bihar; IMD predicts more rain on Monday Patna: After being pounded by heavy rain over the weekend, most parts of the Bihar capital remained submerged even as the state-wide death toll mounted to 25. CAL 3 OD-MISSILE Land-attack version of BrahMos missile successfully test-fired Balasore: India on Monday successfully test fired a land-attack version of Brahmos supersonic missile from Chandipur coast in Odisha's Balasore district.

CES 1 WB-FILM-PROSENJIT Any actor will readily accept the role of Netaji: Prosenjit Kolkata: Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who is essaying the challenging roles of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and an ascetic in upcoming film 'Gumnaami', says he always waits for good roles and the one offered to him in the Srjit Mukherji movie was beyond his dreams. ERG 1 OD-ELEPHANTS Man dies after being attacked by elephants in Odisha Rourkela: A 35-year-old farmer died after being attacked by a herd of elephants at Gangajal village in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)