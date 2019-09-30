Man poses as cop, demands Rs 5 lakh from Maha govt employee

An unidentified man has been booked for posing as a sub-inspector and demanding Rs 5 lakh from a government employee over a non-existent police complaint. Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said the complaint was lodged at Khadakpada in Kalyan area of the district by an employee of state-run Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

"The complainant got several calls between September 14-26 from a man who introduced himself as Sub-inspector Deepak Anbuwale of Rabodi police station," he said. He was told that an IT complaint was lodged against him at Rabodi police station and that he should pay Rs 5 lakh, he added.

The fake PSI has been charged under section 170 (personating public servant) and 385 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts were on to nab him, he said..

