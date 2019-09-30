Gadkari inaugurates phase-3 of Delhi-Meerut expressway

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated the third phase of Delhi-Meerut expressway here. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and Ghaziabad MP VK Singh.

Stretching from Dasna in Ghaziabad to Hapur, the Six-lane highway will reduce the travel time between the two cities to only 20 minutes from the present about one to two hours. "This 6-lane section has 2+2 lane service roads on either side and a 4.68-kilometre-long 6-lane elevated corridor at Pilkhuwa," an official statement from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

The 22-km expressway is built at a cost of Rs 1989 crore. The 82-kilometre long Delhi-Meerut expressway, being implemented in four phases, connects Delhi with Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh. A sum of Rs 8346 crore is likely to be spent on the project.

Phase 3 of the expressway project involves the construction of a major bridge across Upper Ganga Canal, seven new minor bridges, a flyover at Hapur bypass, 11 vehicular underpasses, two pedestrian underpasses, two-foot overbridges, six major junctions and 105 minor junctions. The first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project of 8.72 km long 6-lane expressway from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Ghazipur border was already completed in June 2018.

Almost 60 per cent of work has been completed in the second phase of the 19.28 km long 6-lane expressway from Ghazipur border to Dasna, while the fourth phase of 31.78 km long greenfield 6-lane expressway from Hapur to Meerut is 57 per cent done. (ANI)

