Three bogies of Gaya-Kiul MEMU train derail after hitting a

Three bogies of Gaya- Kiul MEMU train derailed after it hit a buffalo near Karauta Patner station in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Monday. No one was injured in the accident which occurred at the outer of Karauta Patner station, five km west of the Lakhisarai station, East Central Railway (ECR), Chief Public Relations Officer, Rajesh Kumar said.

The train was on its way to Gaya. The traffic on the route has been hampered due to the incident, Kumar said adding two passenger trains, Gaya- Jamalpur (53404) and Gaya-Kiul (53626), have been cancelled due to the mishap.

The incident occurred when a buffalo came under the wheels of the train causing the derailment, he said..

