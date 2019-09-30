Bringing in crucial tech and critical capabilities top priority for new IAF Chief Bhadauria

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Monday took charge as the 26th chief of the Indian Air Force, and identified modernisation of the force by bringing in crucial technologies and critical capabilities as his key priority. Bhadauria, who has around 4,250 hours of flying experience on 26 types of aircraft and led commercial negotiations for procurement of the 36 Rafale jets, also stressed on the need to rapidly operationalise newly inducted platforms.

He succeeds Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, who retired after 41 years of service. With the force grappling with rising number of accidents involving its aircraft, the IAF chief said ensuring safety of aircraft and other war fighting equipment will be another focus area for him, besides promoting indigenisation for sustenance of existing fleets.

"The focus of the IAF shall be to rapidly operationalise newly inducted platforms and equipment as well as to ensure earliest and complete integration of these capabilities in IAF's operational plans," he said in a brief message to the IAF personnel. "There shall be impetus on modernisation through acquisition of crucial technologies and critical capabilities with increased reliance on indigenous design and development. We shall pro-actively promote indigenisation for sustenance of all existing fleets and equipment," the IAF chief added.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said he was honoured and privileged to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading one of the finest air forces in the world. He was commissioned in to the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 1980, and has held various command, staff and instructional positions

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Bhadauria was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in June 1980 and won the coveted 'Sword of Honour' for standing first in the overall order of merit. During his nearly four-decade-long career, Bhadauria commanded a Jaguar squadron and a premier air force station.

He devised a method for carrying bombing from the Jaguar aircraft using the Global Positioning System (GPS). This was especially relevant for the bombing role of Jaguar aircraft in Operation Safed Sagar in 1999. Bhadauria is one of the few Air Force pilots to fly Rafale jet. In July, during Exercise Garuda between the air forces of India and France, Bhadauria had flown the Rafale aircraft.

He was the Air Attache at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects), Commandant of the National Defence Academy, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air Head Quarter and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command. In his address, Bhadauria also complimented his predecessor B S Dhanoa.

"I draw immense strength from exceptional achievements and remarkable leadership shown by my illustrious predecessors who built the Indian Air Force. "I convey my sincere gratitude to Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa for his vision, untiring efforts and extraordinary leadership in bringing glory to the IAF and the nation," he said.

