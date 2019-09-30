Under-construction shed collapses at Shalimar station, 1 dead

A worker died and four others were injured when an under-construction shed collapsed at Shalimar railway station in Howrah district on Monday, a senior official said. The injured have been rushed to Howrah General Hospital, Additional Director General, Railways, Adhir Sharma said.

The construction work for the platform shelter was being carried out outside the passenger area by IRCON, a turnkey government-undertaking, South Eastern Railway (SER) spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said. SER General Manager Sanjay Kumar Mohanty has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, he said.

Senior railway officials are at the spot to supervise rescue and search operations. The Shalimar railway station is a terminal station on the banks of river Hooghli..

