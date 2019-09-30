Organic way of life: Bapu's 150th birth anniversary at National Gandhi Museum

Discussions on organic food, farming and way of life and demonstration of naturopathy will be highlights during the celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary at the National Gandhi Museum, which begins here on Tuesday. Among other attractions, especially for children and students, there will be

street plays, story telling, slogan writing, puppetry and interactive sessions on Gandhi's life, museum officials said. The programmes will be hosted on October 1 and 2 from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm and are open to all, museum's Director A Annamalai said.

"A special session will also focus on Gandhi's connection to Delhi, while there will be a detailed interactive session on the life and works of the Father of the Nation with students presenting forth their views about him," he said. The museum, located near Raj Ghat -- Bapu's memorial, has also planned attractions like organic food courts, khadi stalls and is offering books on sale to mark the day.

"The food courts will have organic food, grains, seeds and fruits. Also talks and discussions have been scheduled on organic farming, and on organic way of life," Annamalai said. "Inspired by Gandhi, the two-day event would also have exhibitions, talks and demonstration of natural ways for curing illness," he said.

Mahatma Gandhi, born on October 2, 1869 in Porbandar, was a firm believer of truth and non-violence. He is considered the chief architect of India's freedom from the British rule in 1947.

