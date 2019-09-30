Indo-French joint exercise on bio-terrorism from Oct 1

India and France will jointly participate in an exercise on bio-terrorism threat and hold wide ranging discussions on how to handle rescue and crisis situation. France will receive the visiting Indian delegation comprising officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) -- the three wings of the Ministry of Home Affairs -- from October 1 to 4.

According to a statement released by the Embassy of France here, the initiative is part of the Indo-French strategic partnership and the bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation plan between the two countries. It will specifically deal with the theme of bio-terrorism threat management, the statement said.

During their stay, the delegates will participate in bilateral meetings with the Directorate General for Civil Security and Crisis Management (DGSCGC), the Paris Fire Brigade (BSPP), and the National Gendarmerie's Armoured Division (GBGN). The team, on October 2 and 3, will attend an inter-ministerial exercise in the Department of Yvelines, organised by the Paris Defence and Security Zone Prefecture, in liaison with the National Civil and Military Education and Training Centre for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) risks, which will actively involve several hundred personnel mainly from the intervention and rescue departments.

Welcoming the intensified exchanges in this area, the Ambassador-Designate of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said France and India work concertedly to combat terrorism in all its forms.

"This cooperation action illustrates the high degree of trust and cooperation between our police forces. It will encourage the exchange of best practices and the development of a network of practitioners capable of mobilising very swiftly against a threat that is itself very fast-evolving," he said in the statement. "The delegation will also have privileged interactions, organised with the support of Business France, with French companies specialising in the production of materials and equipment useful for crisis management," the statement said.

