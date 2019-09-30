Lord Venkateswara temple 'brahmotsavam' begins

The annual Navaratri Brahmotsavam festival began on Monday at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala amid gaiety and religious fervour. Marking the commencement of the nine-day mega festivity that will draw lakhs of devotees, the high priests hoisted the traditional "Garuda Flag" atop the sacred golden Dwajasthambham (flag mast) in the ancient temple complex as Vedic hymns were chanted.

Keeping with traditions, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, on behalf of the state government, made an offering of a set of silk cloths to hill shrine on the occasion, a temple official told PTI. Later he paid his obeisance to the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara, the official said.

About one lakh devotees witnessed the golden "Padda Seshavahana" procession of Lord Venkateswara, as part of the inauguration of brahmotsavam, taken out in a grand manner around the over 2000-year old shrine on Monday night, he added..

