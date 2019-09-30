Heavy rains claim four lives in J'khand

Heavy rains lashing Jharkhand have claimed four lives, including those of three members of a tribal family in Dumka district, officials said on Monday. Three members of a family died on the spot when a rain-soaked wall of their house collapsed on them at Amjhar village in Dumka district while they were asleep on Sunday night, sub-divisional officer Rakesh Kumar said on Monday.

The dead were identified as the house owner, his wife and his mother-in-law, the SDO said. In another incident, a 30-year-old woman was swept away by the flood waters of Jam river at Vasishth Nagar area of Chatra district.

The woman was wading through the water to reach her home on the other side when she was caught in the strong current and swept away. Her body was found five km away in Niranjana river, Vasishth Nagar police station officer-in- charge Rajiv Ranjan said. Chatra and Dumka are being lashed by torrential rains for the past several days.

The Dumka district administration has given 50 kg rice and Rs 20,000 cash to the family members of the dead and assured more relief from the disaster management department, Kumar said. The other people whose houses were damaged in the rains were given grains, blankets, tarpaulin and other relief materials, the SDO said.

In Pakur district, Masna and Pathra rivers are in spate due to heavy rains for the last five days which has led to inundation of roads in several villages in Pakur sadar block, officials said. Pakur deputy commissioner Kuldip Choudhary said, officers and volunteers have gone to the flood affected villages and are distributing relief materials among the people.

He said three mud houses have collapsed in the heavy rains in Pakur district but there was no loss of life, the officials said. In Giridih district, several rivers are in spate due to the incessant rains but are flowing below their danger marks, officials said..

