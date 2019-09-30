BJD MP alleges Police inspector misbehaved with him

BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty alleged that a police inspector misbehaved with him but the police on Monday denied the allegations made by the lawmaker. Mohanty had a heated exchange of words with BJD student leader Manjit Das late on Sunday night over parking of vehicle here.

The MP reportedly had brought this to the notice of the Purighat police station here over the telephone and soon after twitted alleging that the police misbehaved with him. The Cuttack City Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhilesvar Singh on Monday denied the allegation made by Mohanty that the inspector of Purighat police station had misbehaved with him.

"The allegation about Purighat police station IIC misbehaving with the MP is not correct", Singh said adding that an investigation will be made if a formal complaint is made in this regard. Meanwhile, Das on Monday alleged that the MP has defamed his reputation in the public and claimed that he is constantly under mental trauma because of the MPs behaviour.

When contacted, an officer of the Purighat police station on Monday informed that no FIR has been filed by any of the parties in this regard..

