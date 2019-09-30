18 polluting factories sealed in Delhi's Mandoli industrial area

Eighteen factories in Mandoli industrial area of northeast Delhi were sealed on Monday for using "furnace oil and diesel" for their furnaces, official sources said. The sealing drive comes days after the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) said special attention will be given to areas where a lot of copper, aluminum, iron, brass and zinc casting industries use dirty fuels such as tyre oil, furnace oil and diesel in their furnaces.

A team comprising officials of the \RDelhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) , police and civil administration visited the Mandoli industrial area on Monday and found these 18 units using dirty fuels for their furnaces, sources said.\R The sources said the DPCC has also set up 16 teams for night patrolling to check dumping and burning of waste in industrial and redevelopment areas.

The teams will visit the industrial units found emitting "black smoke" and levy environment compensation, and take photographs as evidence. The environmental compensation will be enhanced for repeat offences, the sources said.

The DPCC had on Friday told the Central Pollution Control Board that all industrial units will switch to piped natural gas by October 31.PTI GVS

