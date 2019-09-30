Man held for repeatedly slapping son, video goes viral

A man was arrested by Chunabhatti police in Mumbai for allegedly slapping his 4-year-old son repeatedly, an official said on Monday. Azruddin Qutybuddin Shaikh (30) was arrested after a video of his act went viral on social media, Senior Inspector Deepak Pagare of Chunabhatti police station said.

"From the video, we identified the place in Kasaiwada area. Shaikh said he hit the child as he was constantly crying. The video was shot by Shaikh's wife," he said. Shaikh has been charged under the Juvenile Justice Act and was released on bail, he added..

