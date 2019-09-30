Thieves strike Army veteran's house in Noida

Thieves struck the house of a retired lieutenant general and allegedly decamped with jewellery and cash worth lakhs, police said on Monday. A complaint was made by the veteran on Sunday at Sector 39 police station and investigation has been taken up in the case, the officials said.

Lt. Gen (retired) T J S Gill said he was in Shimla since May and his son, a colonel in the Army, visited the house in Sector 44 on September 16 and left the next day. "On September 28 morning, a neighbour informed me that the gate of my house was found open. I reached home the next day and found the door of a room broken and cupboard broken with jewellery and cash missing," he said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified people under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft) and 457 (trespassing), a police official said. The value of stolen items is yet to be confirmed, the official said, adding investigation is underway.

