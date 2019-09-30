3 teens drown in Meena river in Maha's Pune

The bodies of three teenaged boys who went swimming in Meena river in Pune on Sunday were fished out by NDRF personnel on Monday, said police

A Manchar police station official identified the three as Pranav Vahal (16), Vaibhav Vahal (15) and Shreyas Vahal(15)

"The incident happened in Shingave Pangaon village inAmbegaon taluka in Pune. They went for swimming at around 3 pm on Sunday. Later their families alerted police. The bodies were fished out today. An accidental death report has been filed," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)