'Shanti March' to be organised in Ludhiana to commemorate Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

Ludhiana district administration has organised a Shanti March on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The march will be held from Guru Nanak stadium to Rose garden. The state government has organised the event in a bid to spread the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi to the masses.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mr Iqbal Singh Sandhu has directed all the concerned officials to ensure maximum participation at the event. He also appealed to the residents to participate in this "Shanti March" in large numbers. In a review meeting, Sandhu also directed the District Education Officer to ensure maximum participation from schools and colleges so that the students can also learn about the teachings of the father of the nation.

In addition, District Sports Officer has also been directed to assist the district administration for the event. The officials of all government departments of the district have also been asked to participate in the "Shanti March" on October 2. (ANI)

