Dhatwalia appointed principal spokesperson of government

The government on Monday appointed KS Dhatwalia as its principal spokesperson.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 30-09-2019 23:21 IST
KS Dhatwalia (Photo/ Kuldeep Dhatwalia official twitter account). Image Credit: ANI

The government on Monday appointed KS Dhatwalia as its principal spokesperson. Dhatwalia, who was Principal DG, Training and Research, has been posted as Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau.

He replaces Sitanshu Kar, whose term was extended by the government for six months in March this year. Dhatwalia, who is a 1984 batch IIS officer, will continue to hold additional charge of DG, IIMC, New Delhi, an order of Information and Broadcasting Ministry said.

It said that Ira Joshi, Principal DG, News Services Division of All India Radio, shall also hold additional charge of Principal DG, DPD, New Delhi. The order said that Satyendra Prakash, DG BOC (Bureau of Outreach and Communication), New Delhi, shall also hold additional charge of Press Registrar, RNI, New Delhi. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
