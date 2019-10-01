Maha: Man posing as doctor dupes jeweller of Rs 1.15 lakh

A man posing as a doctor allegedly duped a jeweler in Maharashtra's Thane district of over Rs 1 lakh by taking some gold and silver items from his shop but escaping without making the payment, police said on Tuesday. The accused, who introduced himself as Kavish Agrawal (40), went to the jeweler's shop in Bhayander township on Sunday, claiming he was opening a new hospital nearby for which he wanted to purchase some precious metal items, an official at Navghar police station said.

He first placed an order of some small silver idols of Lord Ganesh and later selected some more gold and silver items collectively worth Rs 1.15 lakh. He kept all the precious items in his car and asked the jeweler to send a person along with him to collect the payment since he was not carrying so much cash, he said.

The jeweler then sent his brother with the accused. However, after driving some distance, the accused allegedly asked the jeweler's brother to wait outside the car on the road till he gets the money and fled, he said.

When he did not return, the jeweler and his brother realized they were duped. The jeweler later lodged a case with Navghar police under Indian Penal Code Sections 417 and 420 (cheating), the official said, adding that search was on for the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)