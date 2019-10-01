Book by Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands released Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 (PTI): A book penned by Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony titled 'India and the Netherlands - Past, Present and Future,' was released in Amsterdam on Monday. The book gives an insight into the cross-cultural legacy between the two countries, and was released at a function attended by the king and queen of the Netherlands.

The first copy was received by King Willem Alexander in the presence of a large number of distinguished guests, including the Dutch Minister for Education, Deputy Mayor of Amsterdam and ambassadors of 26 countries, a press release from the Indian embassy in Hague said. The seminar, jointly organised by the Embassy of India and the Royal Asian Art Society, was held at the Rijksmuseum (National Museum), Amsterdam.

The seminar, a curtain-raiser to the upcoming state visit of the Dutch Royals to India, featured talks on various aspects such as history, culture and business ties between the two countries. After the event, the King and Queen visited the 12th century Nataraja statue in the museum and also interacted with select representatives who embody the Indo-Dutch connection in the fields of business, science, culture, sports, food and health, the release said.

The book highlights the significant place India occupied in the Dutch worldview and the relationship between the two nations secured by strong economic ties and vibrant exchanges in culture, sports, and yoga. It presents snapshots of relations between the two nations over the centuries and brings to life the compelling personalities whose contributions shaped the Indo-Dutch discourse and also skillfully strings together nuggets of little-known information.

It reminds that India and the Netherlands, above all, share a cultural and intellectual resilience, which has outlasted the challenges of change. It also emphasises the bilateral strength of present-day ties, and the infinite mutual potential that the future holds for India and the Netherlands, the release added.

PTI UD NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)