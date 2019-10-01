Arunachal Governor chairs high-level security review meeting

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday stressed on the need to instil a sense of security among the people particularly those living in the remote border areas of the state. Chairing a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and high level Army and civil officers, Mishra said that the presence of the forces must be seen and felt in as security multipliers in the border areas.

The governor reviewed the security status of the state with special focus on the law and order situation. He also reviewed the security infrastructure in the border areas, an official communique said.

The governor emphasised on initiating more samaritan projects to create confidence-building and organizational support between the security personnel and civilian population. Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command Air Marshal R D Mathur, General officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command Lt General Anil Chauhan, state Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Director General of Police R P Upadhyaya attended the meeting.

General officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 Corps Lt Gen Rajeev Sirohi, GOC 4 Corps Lt Gen Manoj Pandey and Additional Director General of Assam Rifles Major Gen Balwinder Singh were also present in the meeting, the communique added..

