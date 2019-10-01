India only country that can send message of brotherhood to world: Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that India is the only country which can give the message of brotherhood to the world. Speaking at the valedictory session of four-day global peace summit at Abu Road in Sirohi, Birla said there is a fall in human values which is needed to be addressed.

"At a time when countries are fighting with each other, spreading violence and tension is escalating, India is giving the message of peace and harmony," Birla said. "India's respect in the world is increasing. India has been the 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader) and is going to become the same once again," he said.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his 150th birth anniversary, Birla said Gandhi gave the message of peace which the entire world recognises today. The Lok Sabha Speaker stressed the need to foster peace, positivity, harmony and brotherhood among people and nations through spirituality.

Lauding the efforts of the spiritual organisation Brahma Kumaris for promoting the country's rich culture and heritage of spirituality, value education, Rajyoga meditation, positive and healthy lifestyle in 140 countries across continents, he said there is an emergent need to combine scientific and technical education with moral and spiritual teachings. "This is needed for character and capacity building, soft skill enhancement and positive personality development; especially among students and youth who constitute country's majority," he added.

Birla said the world today is reeling under stress, war, violence and bloodshed and searching for peace and solace in the darkness of materialism. "But the light of spiritual knowledge alone can show the direction," the MP from Kota pointed out.

The chief of Brahma Kumaris Rajyigini Dadi Janki said that qualities such as truth, peace, love, happiness and selflessness are much needed for individual and collective wellness and wellbeing. "For this, connecting one's inner self with the Supreme Soul God through daily practice of spiritual wisdom and Rajyoga meditation is a must," she stressed.

Jalore MP Devji Patel, executive Secretary of the Brahma Kumaris B K Mruthyunjay, MP and others were present in the session.

