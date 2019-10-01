STF constable killed in exchange of fire with smugglers

An anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) constable was killed in an exchange of fire with smugglers in Punjab's Amritsar district on Tuesday, police said. An operation was launched by the STF's Jalandhar unit to nab drug smugglers at Jania village in Jandiala town, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), STF, Rashpal Singh said.

The STF cornered the smugglers and indulged in hand-to-hand fight with them. At that time, a smuggler fired a gunshot that hit the neck of STF constable Gurdip Singh, he said. Thereafter, there was a heavy exchange of fire between the STF and the smugglers, the official said, adding the smugglers managed to escape from the spot.

Gurdip Singh was shifted to a local private hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

