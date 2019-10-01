Vistara to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary at 30,000 feet

Vistara, a Joint Venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines and India's finest full-service carrier, will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, with travellers at 30,000 feet in a unique way.

On 2nd October 2019, customers onboard select flights will be invited to be part of the airline's initiative 'BE THE CHANGE @ 30,000 FEET' and handwrite a social change that they feel passionately about, on a simple postcard. Joining hands with Letter Farms, a Kochi-based non-profit organisation, Vistara is taking part in 'CHANGE150' project that aims at mobilizing handwritten change ideas from across the country to give them centre-stage at national events.

Customers onboard eight select flights between Delhi and Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai will be invited to participate in this initiative that is inspired by the timeless change mantra of Gandhiji: 'Be the change that you wish to see in the world'.

Through a string of public-private partnerships, LetterFarms' CHANGE150 initiative takes handwritten change ideas by ordinary citizens and gives them a voice by bringing them onto national platforms through collaborative events and public exhibitions with prestigious organizations such as the National Gandhi Museum Delhi, the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, the National Rail Museum and the Kochi Muziris Biennale.

(With inputs from Vistara Airlines)